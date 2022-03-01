March 1, 2022

QUESTION: The West has struck surprisingly hard at Putin. Short of nuclear war (which I think unlikely) how might Putin strike back to inflict pain on the West in response? A war in which Russia suffers all the downsides and the West (outside of Ukraine) suffers little or none is unlikely, and in Putin’s mind at least I suspect he’s at war with the West. Cyber attacks? Promotion of terrorism? Something else? Bear in mind that some tactics may face resistance from underlings and oligarchs, especially as things in Ukraine go south and Putin looks weaker and less popular.

UPDATE: Linked in the comments: You want a Cyber World War? This is How You Get One.