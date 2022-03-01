March 1, 2022

LIKE SARGENT MOM, I AM RESOLUTELY AGAINST US INVOLVEMENT: The Bodyguard of Lies.

We have problems right here to deal with. Foreign policy? Well, if I had the power to set that (and we should all be very glad I don’t) my policy for the US would be “Don’t start none, won’t be none.” It would be followed up closely by “F*ck around and find out.” I.e. attack the US in any way shape or form, and we just might assemble a committee of bored Americans and they might just say “Hey, hold my beer and watch this.” And the beer would have a nuclear tip. (Which is why we should all be very glad I don’t have the power to set foreign policy. I mean, really, how much blue glass does the world need?)