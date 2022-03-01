March 1, 2022

THIS IS WHY IF THE LEFT IS GOING TO REVERSE ITSELF ON VACCINES: Canada’s trucker convoy may be over, but the problems are hardly over for the truckers – and for the rest of us.

If they’re going — like that — to pretend this never happened; if they’re not going to admit that last week they were still trying to Karen everyone; if they are going to attempt to continue their barrage of lies, they must kneel and apologize to the Canadian truckers. And to everyone else.

Now.

And then they must admit they’re faithless, spinless, brainless shitweasels who should never come within shouting distance of the levers of power, and who should be laughed out of the room if they so much as run for dog catcher.

That is the only way to preserve civilization.