March 1, 2022

WHILE I FIRMLY BELIEVE THE GOVERNMENT SHOULD FEAR THE PEOPLE: Another Fence to be Built Around the Capitol Ahead of Biden State of the Union Address.

Using tax money extorted from We the People to protect themselves against what in their heart of hearts they know to be our justified and just anger is mind-boggling. Not one cent for fences. Not one cent for National Guard mobilization. Not one cent for Capitol police.

Does the Junta want to feel like they’re safe from our wrath? Stop conducting themselves in a way that justifies our wrath. That is all.

At least Trump hired his own bodyguards.