March 1, 2022

THIS WAS COOKED UP BETWEEN THE BRANDON JUNTA AND PUTIN: Some Subversive Thoughts On Ukraine.

The Junta thought they’d let Putin take Ukraine, it would be easy. And Putin would destroy the evidence of Biden malfeasance. But of course nothing goes according to their plan and the right did not defend Putin — why would they think we would? oh, yeah, they believe their own lies — and now they’ve painted themselves into a corner. Just as Putin did.

The wages of being divorced from reality.