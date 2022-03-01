March 1, 2022

CORRUPT, YES. AUTHORITARIAN, DEFINITELY. BUT DO THEY HAVE TO ALSO BE STUPID? FEMA: If Faced With Nuclear Explosion, Wear a Mask and Maintain Social Distancing Recommendations.

I think it’s time to examine if a lot of the departments, agencies, groups and who knows what that the federal department has accrued since FDR are really, really needed. In fact, it’s time and past time to prune the Federal government to the strictest possible interpretation of its constitutional mandate, and reserve all other power to the states and — particularly — individuals.

That great a concentration of power by nature attracts the corrupt and the deranged. Enough.