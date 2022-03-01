March 1, 2022

TRIALS. AND AT THE VERY LEAST PUBLIC FLOGGINGS: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Plans to Drop Vaccine Mandate, Masks in Schools.

I am serious. If we let them get away with making people take part in a vast trial for an untried (and the more it’s tried, the worse it fares) therapy, if there are no consequences, then we owe an apology to a bunch of dead Nazis. And I have no intention of apologizing to Nazis.

Worse, the next thing they come up with to try to stay seated and propagate their crazy, non-functional ideology will be even more stupid and harmful. They must be held to account. And if no one with power punishes them, we must revile them, mock them, and never let them forget they are criminals and the worst possible kind of scum.