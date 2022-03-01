March 1, 2022

HE’S RIGHT, YOU KNOW: Shapiro REACTS to SNL’s Insane COVID Hypocrisy Skit.

Go apologize to the Canadian truckers. On your knees, you hypocritical bastards.

And the worst part, you know this is coming. Not in ten years, not in five; in two months. In two months they’ll tell us they were the ones on the side of freedom. And what’s worse? They’ll believe it.

But the worst part? People over the world, following our corrupt technocrats lead, shut down, made themselves ill, made themselves paupers. People starved. People died of untreated disease. Businesses failed. Families were broken up. People died alone, and their relatives were denied the comfort of a funeral.

All of it, all of it so that the left could steal the election and install Brandon the wonder animated corpse and his side kick, the cackle that gaffes. And now to make that dynamic duo look better (Oh, please, there isn’t enough morticians wax!) they’ll completely reverse everything. And that’s fine. And they expect to get away with it.

We should have trials, right here, in this country, of every person complicit in these crimes, starting with Fauci, who more and more appears to have been cloned from the desiccated penis of Josef Mengele. And the rest of the world needs to take a deep, long look in the mirror, and realize that yes, America is pretty amazing, but the American Media and the American Left are not America. In fact, for most of them there are serious doubts they’re even American. At least where it counts, in the cultural software running in their heads, they’re sure as heck no longer our countrymen.

Yes, I am angry. I’m very angry. And I’m not alone. They won’t like us when we’re angry.