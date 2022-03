OH, WE DO, WE DO: Stacey Abrams: Americans Should ‘Legitimately Question’ the Election System.

Just not in a way she’d like.

No more same day registration, no vote harvesting, no vote by mail. One day voting. Paper voting. Purple fingers. All vote counting to be done on camera and in full view of observers of all parties, plus anyone who wants to see. If cameras are off/no observers present? Those votes can’t be counted.

The end.