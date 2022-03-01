«
»

March 1, 2022

I HAVE A VERY IMPORTANT QUESTION ABOUT THIS:  Recent photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin suggests that there’s something to all those rumors that he’s losing what’s left of his mind.

Does he own a white, fuzzy cat?

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 1:00 am
