March 1, 2022

SHOCKING NEWS FROM THE WORLD OF SCIENCE: Muscle-strengthening activities cut risk of death from some diseases, study finds. “Engaging in 30 to 60 minutes of muscle strengthening activity weekly can reduce the risk of death from heart disease, diabetes, cancer and other causes by up to 20%, an analysis published Monday by the British Journal of Sports Medicine found. This is independent of any aerobic exercise, such as walking, swimming, jogging or bike-riding, the researchers said.”