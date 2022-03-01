March 1, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Just 23% of Democrats choose Biden, who faces ‘landslide’ loss to Trump.

Just 23% of Democratic primary voters would choose President Joe Biden for a second term, a “shocking” sign of his unpopularity within liberal ranks, according to the latest look at the 2024 race.

Former first lady Michelle Obama, meanwhile, is surging as the only Democrat threatening Biden. Her support among Democratic primary voters is 19%, up from 16% in November.

Notably, support for 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, who has stirred new reports that she’s eager to run again, came from just 4% of Democratic primary voters. And Vice President Kamala Harris is also an afterthought at 7%.