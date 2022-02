YES, OF COURSE THE FEDS WANT A CONFRONTATION: Fed Forces Gather.

And while there are genuine protesters there, I suspect a large proportions of the convoy glows in the dark. I wonder what they’ll do, with Ukraine sucking all the air out of the room, and people more and more telling the Covidiocy to stuff it. As with Putin, beware the wounded bear — or in this case, commies — because they’ll try to take us down with them.