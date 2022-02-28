February 28, 2022

WE HAVE LOOKED AT SO CALLED “GREEN” ENERGY: Psaki: Biden Wants To Rely On Foreign Energy So U.S. Can “Look At” Green Alternatives.

Turns out that like most thinks the left believes in it’s made of bullshit and sadness, impossible and yet causing more pollution and horror than what it’s supposed to replace.

With all due respect, which is none, I suggest that Raggedy Andy’s uglier sister might consider that what we have here is not a problem of insufficient demand for unicorn farts, but the fact that unicorns don’t exist and their simulated farts are making Africa into a wasteland where child miners labor in radioactive mines; are slicing and dicing innocent birds, when they aren’t rapid-roasting them; and never pay for themselves before they break and need to be disposed of, a problem for which, by the way, we have no solution.