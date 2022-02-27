February 27, 2022

I CERTAINLY HOPE NOT: Will ‘woke’ survive the war? “Even as rockets rained down on Ukraine, Western elites worried about how the war would affect LGBTQ people, as if Putin might have developed queer-seeking missiles. Others voiced concern that grandparents huddled in bomb shelters beneath the pockmarked streets of Kiev might not be social distancing. The New York Times lamented that few of the Ukrainians fleeing for their lives were wearing masks. . . . Meanwhile, former US Secretary of State John Kerry expressed dismay at what he called the ‘emissions consequences’ of war in Europe.”

It’s hard to kill stupid.