February 27, 2022

A FRIEND REFERS TO THESE AS “AUTHENTICATED BY THE NYT,” WHICH DOESN’T NECESSARILY INSPIRE CONFIDENCE. BUT: Videos show Russian losses on outskirts of Kyiv.

After intense street battles on Sunday, footage verified by The Times showed the charred remains of Russian military vehicles on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. Other videos show Russian vehicles driving through the small city of Bucha, surrounded by sounds of heavy fighting, and Russian troops firing at an Afghanistan War memorial of a military vehicle — which they seem to have mistaken for Ukrainian forces.

It seems clear that things aren’t going according to Putin’s plan, which apparently anticipated a super-fast coup de main. He may still grind his way to something he can call victory, but it may be Pyrrhic.