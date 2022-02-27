February 27, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY FOR VLAD: Russia central bank urges calm amid cash run fears.

Related: Ukraine conflict: Liz Truss backs people from UK who want to fight. “Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said she supports individuals from the UK who might want to go to Ukraine to join an international force to fight.”

Also: Elon Musk Praised For Coming To Ukraine’s Rescue: ‘Pushes A Button And Changes The Course Of History.’ “Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk was praised on Saturday for responding to the Ukrainian government’s plea to provide SpaceX’s Starlink satellite broadband service so that Ukrainians could access the internet as Russian military forces invaded the country.”

I’m hearing, BTW, (usual caveats apply) that the NATO countries are sharing real-time intelligence with the Ukrainians, which is making it much more difficult for the Russians to seize the initiative. And, of course, it’s not like their attack was a surprise to begin with. In fact, the Ukrainians have basically been preparing for it for 8 years.