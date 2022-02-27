February 27, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: White House Report Card: Looking like America chose wrongly.

This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden treading water. He had little impact in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, no impact on the surge in inflation and gas prices, and was dismissed as a failure in approval rating polls.

He did succeed in fulfilling his promise to liberals to nominate a black woman for the Supreme Court, the admired federal appeals Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. But his polling remained low, his agenda remained stalled, and the battle against the coronavirus was a confusing mess. He hopes to give it life at next week’s State of the Union address.