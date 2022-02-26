«
February 26, 2022

HMM: Russia-Ukraine live updates: Russians frustrated by lack of momentum. I hope this is true, and I think that it probably is, but stay tuned.

Related: Poland and Sweden refuse to play Russia in World Cup qualifiers.

