February 26, 2022

NEW YORK POST EDITORIAL: Sleepy Joe must stop dreaming & face facts.

Most days, President Biden doesn’t seem like he’s residing on this planet, much less in this country. But on the eve of Tuesday’s State of the Union address, if he really wants to try to salvage his administration, if he really wants to help America, if he really wants to raise our country’s standing in the world against increasing threats — then he needs to stop chasing fantasies and focus on reality.

Stop spinning yarns about the Green New Deal and tell your party the truth. Without energy independence, the poor pay more, the economy suffers and our enemies are emboldened.

Look at what has happened in Germany. Radicals shut down actual clean energy in the form of nuclear power, with vague promises of some greener future. But solar, wind . . . none of these come close to the demands of a modern economy. So Germany was forced to turn to Russia for more of its needs, allowing Vladimir Putin to hold it hostage.

Much the same is happening here. When you cancel pipelines and stop fracking, you’re not saving the environment. We just end up burning more coal and oil, at greater cost. Plus we are more beholden to Russia and the Middle East.