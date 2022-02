A FRIEND MESSAGES: “Can we trade Biden for Zalensky? I know nothing about the president of Ukraine other than he speaks in coherent sentences, is brave, and cares for his country. All qualities that would make for a vast improvement.”

Well, she’s right.

Zelensky’s comment when the U.S. offered to get him out of Ukraine? “I need ammunition, not a ride.”