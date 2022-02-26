February 26, 2022

OUR RULING CLASS IS RIDICULOUS: Feds: Saying you’re ‘colorblind’ is racist.

Not only are federal workers urged to consider what they say, but also how their comments are received. In one chart, a white male is shown saying he is “colorblind.” The black woman shown beside, however, takes as an insult that the white is denying her “racial/cultural being.”

And, it advised men, don’t interrupt a woman speaking because they hear, “Women’s ideas are not valued.”