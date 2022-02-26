February 26, 2022
OUR RULING CLASS IS RIDICULOUS: Feds: Saying you’re ‘colorblind’ is racist.
Not only are federal workers urged to consider what they say, but also how their comments are received. In one chart, a white male is shown saying he is “colorblind.” The black woman shown beside, however, takes as an insult that the white is denying her “racial/cultural being.”
And, it advised men, don’t interrupt a woman speaking because they hear, “Women’s ideas are not valued.”
When I hear a diversity trainer, I hear them sounding like an idiot.
In fact, while America was losing wars abroad and jobs at home, elites seemed focused on things that were, well, faintly ridiculous. As Richard Fernandez tweeted: “The elites lost their mojo by becoming absurd. It happened on the road between cultural appropriation and transgender bathrooms.” It was fatal: “People believe from instinct. The Roman gods became ridiculous when the Roman emperors did. PC is the equivalent of Caligula’s horse.”
Or at least some part of said horse.