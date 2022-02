UKRAINE: Zelensky: Russians targeting civilian populations, move closer to Kyiv. “Just how bad has the Russian invasion of Ukraine become? Even the Taliban thinks Russia has gone too far. In a statement this morning, the terrorist group decried ‘the real possibility of civilian casualties’ in Russia’s attack.”

Related: Ukraine offers “non-aligned” status to Russia. Ukraine would rather be part of the West, but the West hasn’t exactly distinguished itself here.