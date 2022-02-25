February 25, 2022

SOME OF US WHO LABOR IN THE MIND ARE AWARE THERE’S A REALITY: Virtuals vs. Physicals; Imagology vs. Reality.

This is ultimately a failure of our education system. Look, I love science fiction — heck, I write it — but a lot of the science fiction they’re teaching kids as reality is not only not here yet, it might not be possible:

Self driving trucks? Robots that do all the works, so everyone can have UBI? The possibility of changing sexes (yeah, sexes. Physical) seamlessly and be fertile?

Sure, we can write about it. But this is being taught to kids as the reality they are living in or will be living in in five to ten years. And if it’s possible at all we’re hundreds of years from that point.

But people who labor in ideas and words don’t know that. The reality inside their heads doesn’t account for those who grow, bake and transport their bread. They think you can get energy from fans and solar collectors that are far worse to the environment to build. They refuse nuclear because they heard it was bad. And they are sure we can stop using fossil fuels, if we just wish hard enough and click our heels three times.

Some of them are very good at highly specialized jobs, but for the rest? Bah. They’re a bunch of maleducated toddlers. Take their theory that they can print all the money they want and there will be no inflation. or that we can pay off the national debt by printing a bill in that amount. Toddlers. And my toddlers were smarter than that.

I suggest we put them to bed with a teddy bear and a coloring book, and we fix the mess they’ve made. Because sooner or later, we’re going to have to.