February 25, 2022

DUH. IT’S ANOTHER CRAZY ATTEMPT AT NAILING JELLO TO THE WALL: New York Investigation of Trump’s Business Falling Apart as Two Prosecutors Resign From Manhattan DA Office.

Actually you can say this about all of the Junta’s initiatives, efforts and delusions: Falling apart. The color revolution and the take over by the deep state, and all this…. nonsense since November 2020 amounts to the ghost dance of the left. They have no sane policy left. Their beloved Marxist theories were disproved (or proven crazy and stupid, both) before Beardo the Weirdo ran to teach them to the current generation of custard brains in the universities. Since 1991 they’ve attempted to deal with the discomfirmation of the Marxist cult by convincing themselves it’s all about the environment, no, race, no various sexual preferences, no trans identity. But all the king’s philosophers and all the king’s transmen cannot put the Marxist humpty dumpty together again.

To make things worse the sheer…. combativeness and opposition of the masses — which are supposed to be on their side! — keeps hitting them in the face. We formed tea parties, we voted for Trump. They propagandized us, abused us, locked us in to facilitate the … what was it? biggest and most diverse cheating operation in history. And what did we do? We voted for Trump again, in bigger numbers, causing them to have to cheat at the last minute in front of G-d and everybody in a way that couldn’t be hid. And then they had to run around influencing the courts, and being really obvious when they denied to even look at the case.

And all for what? They put their beautiful shiny plans into effect. Giving us money was supposed to make us happy! We should stay scared of the covidiocy and let them slide us seamlessly into their beautiful, shiny great reset which is like the Marxist end of history but with butterflies and rainbows. Instead, we started shouting Let’s go Brandon, and putting rude stickers on the gas, which they want to go higher to save the Earth, you heathens. And we have the nerve to believe inflation is a bad thing. And we just have a bad attitude, and — and they don’t know what to do anymore.

So, they’re doing crazy things. And because they thought that locking us up for 2 years to avoid a bad cold was sane; they thought that forcing us to take a half baked not-a-vaccine was sane, they thought making school children wear masks forever was sane….. their crazy stuff is going to get crazier, and crazier, and crazier.

They can’t win but we can lose. Stay alert. And keep your clothes and weapons where you can find them in the dark.