February 24, 2022

TO BE FAIR, THAT’S BECAUSE HE’S TERRIBLE: LA Times: DA Gascon failed ‘to deliver justice’ in Tubbs case. “It’s not very often that a columnist for the LA Times says that people on the right are correct about something but it happened today. Anita Chabria says that the Hannah Tubbs case has become “fodder” for the ‘conservative outrage machine’ but admits that in this case they have a point. In fact, as she explains at length, there’s really no way to justify the outcome of this case regardless of your perspective on the wisdom of criminal justice reform.”

Maybe the “conservative outrage machine” exists because the left commits so many outrages. Plus:

I’ve written about the attack before but basically Tubbs entered the women’s restroom at a Denny’s and assaulted a 10 year old girl then fled the scene and the state for several years. During his stays in Oregon, Washington and Idaho he continued to rack up arrests and charges. Chabria reports that Tubbs “rap sheet was described to me as 37 pages long when printed out.” One of those cases is from 2020 when Tubbs was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon for stabbing someone multiple times over a minor argument. So it’s not hard to see why Gascon and his office are denying they knew who Tubbs really was when they decided to charge him as a minor. But the ADA who handled the case said if they didn’t know it’s because they didn’t care to look.

Like I said, maybe the “conservative outrage machine” exists because the left commits so many outrages.