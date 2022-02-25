February 25, 2022

THIS SEEMS IMPLAUSIBLE: Liz Cheney rising: Second to Trump with all 2024 voters.

Though given that Biden is an incumbent president and not even in the top 2, it’s certainly bad news for him if true.

But it’s really not. The headline is misleading — she’s second among Republican primary candidates if all voters (including Democrats) get to choose. Among actual Republicans she’s a very, very distant third place: “So among Republicans only in the survey, Trump leads with 47%, followed by DeSantis at 20% and Cheney at 7%.”