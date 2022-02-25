February 25, 2022

ALL THESE PROGRESSIVE PROSECUTORS NEED TO BE BOUNCED: Murder Victim’s Mother Has Questions for One of Virginia’s Progressive Prosecutors. “Cromwell contemplates the fail points. Why wasn’t Lollobrigido’s ankle monitor configured to trigger an alarm if he approached Regina? Why wasn’t therapy a condition of his bond package? And the cruelest question—why did he bond out at all? Answers haven’t been forthcoming from Loudoun County commonwealth’s attorney Buta Biberaj. A progressive prosecutor elected on the strength of $861,000 in contributions from George Soros’s Justice and Public Safety PAC, Biberaj opposes pretrial detention in most instances and characterizes domestic violence as a health problem that warrants a clinical response, not a criminal problem.”