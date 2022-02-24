February 24, 2022

HMM: Russian forces at the Antonov airport about 15 miles outside of Kyiv.

Related: Russians may have broken through the Ukrainian line on the western edge of the Dnieper river – lots of dead T-64M Ukrainian tanks.

If reports are to be believed, the Russians seem to be executing a shock-and-awe style combined arms assault of the sort that was a U.S. monopoly for many years. We shouldn’t be surprised that they’ve learned from us, but we shouldn’t be happy about it either. The big question is whether they can sustain it logistically.

