February 24, 2022

JEFFREY CARTER: Tech in Ukraine.

A lot of companies I heard pitches from over the past decade or so would outsource their technical development to Ukraine. You always knew that there was a chance the Russian Bear would upset that tea kettle but it was really hard to measure the exact probability of the threat.

Ukraine had an army. It didn’t have nuclear capability since Democratic President Bill Clinton told them to get rid of their nuclear missiles in 1991. He assured them that NATO would have their back. In 2014, Democratic President Barack Obama allowed Putin to waltz into the Crimea with nary a peep. Today, Putin ignored the tepid pleas of Democratic President Joe Biden and entered Ukraine. Hint, sanctions don’t deter a dictator. Neither does tough talk.

By the way, the elite class treated Ukraine as a honey pot after the Cold War. John Kerry, Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, The Clintons and plenty of others either profited or had members of their families profit from Ukraine. When you hear a politician talk about defending Ukraine, see if you can follow the money.

One of the problems with trying to decide whether to actually do something about Putin is that Ukraine’s government isn’t exactly a picture of ethical purity. It’s hard to get excited about defending a corrupt government and it doesn’t end well as we saw in Vietnam.

Over in Asia, things are happening. If China decides to mount an attack on Taiwan, and it’s certainly within the realm of probability today, does anyone think tough talk and sanctions will deter them? This morning, Chinese Air Force fighters entered the Taiwanese air space.

That brings me to the tech companies that are outsourcing their tech to places like China and Ukraine. How secure is it?