February 24, 2022

THE CHICKENS COME HOME TO ROOST FOR CHRIS WALLACE.

For most conservatives, it was no surprise that Wallace, a registered Democrat whose broadcasts tilted leftward during the Trump years, would jump ship to Fox News’ long-struggling rival network. Still, questions were raised as to the sensibility of such a move considering not just CNN’s plummeting ratings but also the various embarrassing scandals they were dealing with at the time of the announcement, the most notable among them being the firing of “Prime Time” host Chris Cuomo, ostensibly over his level of involvement advising his brother and then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo on the sexual harassment scandals from early-mid 2021.

Fast forward a couple of months, and not only have CNN president Jeff Zucker and his lover/CNN executive VP Allison Gollust “resigned” over their previously undisclosed affair, but there are fresh accusations swirling that both Zucker and Gollust had far more of a hand than previously known in some of those cutesy segments between the Cuomo brothers at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. We’ve also recently learned that the real reason Chris Cuomo was ousted from the network likely had to do with a sexual assault allegation made against him the week he was booted out.

Understandably, all of this would make anyone who had committed to joining CNN+ nervous, but for Wallace, the anxiety over being associated with the network during an exceedingly tumultuous time has reportedly reached a fever pitch. . . . In announcing he was leaving Fox News for CNN, Chris Wallace was trying to make a statement of sorts. Unfortunately for him, the statement he made was not the one he intended.