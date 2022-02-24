February 24, 2022

I REMEMBER WHEN THE MOUNTIES WERE CLEAN-CUT HEROES: CONFIRMED: Leaked RCMP chat shows members celebrating violence against freedom protesters.

In an official statement published Sunday, RCMP have since confirmed the legitimacy of the leaked messages, which have been shared widely, both acknowledging that authorities are aware of the material circulating on social media and verifying that they’re “looking into the matter.”

“This material is not representative of those who have committed themselves to serving Canadians with integrity and professionalism,” the statement reads.

“All members of the RCMP know that, whether on or off duty, they have a responsibility to hold themselves to the highest professional standards and are subject to the Code of Conduct of the RCMP at all times. This includes acting with integrity, fairness, and impartiality, and avoiding any potential conflicts between their professional responsibilities and private interests,” the statement concludes.

In a group chat called “SOCIAL Musical Ride 2022,” the RCMP members expressed their excitement at going to Ottawa to crack down on the protests there.