February 24, 2022

ANALYSIS: TRUE. Biden lacks Trump’s punch, and Putin knows it. “Whatever you think of Donald Trump, he never would have allowed Vladimir Putin to run circles around him, which is what Putin has done to hapless Joe Biden. And he certainly would not have appeased Putin and given the Russian president everything he asked for from the START treaty to greenlighting Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline, without getting something in return. All Biden got from Putin was grief. Trump is a businessman and that is what businessmen do. They do not give things away without getting something in return. He is also a bully who knows how to deal with other bullies.”