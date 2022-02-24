February 24, 2022

GET YOUR QUANTUM GRAVITY GRADIOMETERS RIGHT HERE, FOLKS! No, it’s not something from “Back to the Future,” it’s the first-ever locating of something buried underground using quantum physics outside a lab.

“The quantum gravity gradiometer, which was developed under a contract for the Ministry of Defense and in the UKRI-funded Gravity Pioneer project, was used to find a tunnel buried outdoors in real-world conditions one meter below the ground surface. It wins an international race to take the technology outside,” Phys.org reports.

“The sensor works by detecting variations in microgravity using the principles of quantum physics, which is based on manipulating nature at the sub-molecular level. The success opens a commercial path to significantly improved mapping of what exists below ground level.”

This is potentially a huge breakthrough that will create new markets and possibilities in multiple fields. Among other things, it could revolutionize the search for natural resources buried miles below the surface (Think petroleum and maybe those ultra-scarce Critical Minerals, for example).