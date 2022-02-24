February 24, 2022

A DIFFERENT SORT OF SILENT SPRING: A team of scientists from Belgium, France and Sweden studied fish bones and determined that Chicxulub — the meteorite that smashed into Earth and wiped out the dinosaurs — did so in the Spring time, according to Phys.org.

“Around 66 million years ago, the so-called Chicxulub meteorite crashed into the Earth in what today is the Yucatán peninsula in Mexico, marking the demise of dinosaurs and the end of the Cretaceous period. This mass extinction still puzzles scientists today, as it was one of the most selective in the history of life: all non-avian dinosaurs, pterosaurs, ammonites, and most marine reptiles disappeared, while mammals, birds, crocodiles, and turtles survived,” Phys.org points out.

What puzzles me is why the crocs made it but the Tyrannosauri didn’t.