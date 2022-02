ENABLED BY BRANDON AND CO.: The “World’s Dumbest Energy Policy” Just Got Dumber…The Frightening Race To Reset By World War.

Hey, they’ve tried plague. It fizzled. Now they’re trying war. I’m going to place a bet it also fizzles. Next comes…. oh, yeah, famine.

It’s great to see the classics being followed by those who wish to remake the world in their idiot image.