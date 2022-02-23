February 23, 2022

ELIMINATE THE MEDICAL SCHOOL QUOTAS: The American Medical Association Should Help Patients. Instead, It’s Policing Language. “In 1986, the AMA called for smaller enrollment in medical schools, to curb an alleged doctor ‘surplus.’ In 1997, it even got the government to pay hospitals not to train doctors! Today, the AMA supports rules that make it hard for doctors from other countries to practice here. Foreign doctors must complete a U.S. residency program. They don’t get credit for having practiced abroad. Such rules preserve America’s doctor shortage.”

Plus: “I asked the AMA for an interview about this, but they declined. They sent us a statement saying they’ve worked to approve ‘approximately 20 new medical schools.’ Why does the AMA and its ‘Liaison Committee on Medical Education’ even get to approve new schools? I don’t get to approve new TV reporters.”