«
»

February 23, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: President Vladimir Putin authorises ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine, explosions heard in Kyiv.

UPDATE: Explosions Heard In Ukraine Capital Kyiv, Mariupol.

Plus: Biden says world will hold Putin accountable for ‘unprovoked and unjustified attack’ on Ukraine.

Will it, though? Full text of Biden’s statement here.

UPDATE: He’s not wrong.

Of course wokeness brings weakness. That’s why the left has been encouraging it in the West for decades, even as Russia and China have loudly eschewed it.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:35 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.