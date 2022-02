NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: 2 Prosecutors Leading N.Y. Trump Inquiry Resign, Clouding Case’s Future. “The resignations came after the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, was said to have expressed doubts about the case, and amid a monthlong pause in the presentation of evidence to a grand jury.”

It’s a . . . Trumped-up . . . prosecution and everyone knows it. Some people do have a sense of shame.