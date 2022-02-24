«
»

February 24, 2022

LAW ENFORCEMENT WITHOUT THE MIDDLEMAN: ‘It’s Locked and Loaded’: A Veteran Mom Explains the Facts of Life To Thug On I-10 in New Orleans. “An attacker in New Orleans discovered he’d committed an error in the victim selection process when he tried to force his way into a car driven by a woman with her toddler in the back seat. Instead of robbing or carjacking her, the thug fled empty-handed as the woman, a long-time Air Force veteran, pulled a gun, ready to provide some ballistic dissuasion.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 4:00 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.