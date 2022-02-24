February 24, 2022

STAND UP FOR SCIENCE!, WHICH DOES NOT SUPPORT MASK MANDATES: At Princeton, Georgetown and elsewhere, college students protest mask mandates.

Matthew Wilson, a sophomore at Princeton University, is perplexed by his institution’s mask mandate. He does not find the mask mandate necessary “given that our Covid transmission rates are so low and 99% of students have been vaccinated,” he told The College Fix via email.

Recently, Wilson started a petition to end his university’s mask mandate.

“Princeton must end its obsolete pandemic rules and allow students, faculty, and staff to return to a full, complete sense of normalcy, which we haven’t experienced since March 2020. Needless and uncompromising restrictions — particularly the mask mandate — serve few and do far more harm than good,” states the petition, signed by hundreds of students.

Wilson is not alone.

As state political leaders across the nation have begun repealing mask mandates and other COVID-19 regulations, many universities refuse to follow suit. In response, college students have taken to protests and petitions to demand an end to the mask mandates.