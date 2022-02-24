February 24, 2022

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Prof alleges ‘gender bias’ in ‘masculine’ jobs. Business owner reminds her of reality.

At the University of Colorado-Boulder, Leeds School of Business Associate Professor Stefanie Johnson and her colleagues recently conducted a study concluding that attractive women are negatively affected by their appearance when applying for “masculine” jobs, such as construction jobs, creating a form of what she says is gender bias.

Johnson connects her hypothesis with the “Beauty Is Beastly” effect when a woman’s career opportunities are affected by her appearance.

Johnson and colleagues blame American societal norms for this observed inequality. . . .

Not all agree with the study, though.

Daniel Baker, the owner of Baker Concrete Construction, told Campus Reform, “We at Baker look for the best person for the role” but added, “I believe it’s high time that all men and women be treated equal.” Baker also brought up a factor in the hiring process that Johnson did not consider in her study: “All Baker co-workers must be physically fit enough for the job being interviewed for.”