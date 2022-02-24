February 24, 2022
EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Biden underwater on all key issues, independent support halved: Gallup.
President Joe Biden’s downward spiral in polling that started with the bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan at the end of August has continued nonstop, and he is now underwater on the key issues measured by Gallup.
Even on the coronavirus crisis, long the lone standout for the embattled Biden’s approval ratings, voters now disapprove of his performance, said the latest Gallup survey.
The most hopeful line in the pollster’s analysis is that Biden’s ratings are so low, especially with his own party’s base and independent voters, that he might soon hit bottom.
Might. Or not! Plus:
His drop in support from independents threatens to undermine Democrats in 2022 and his own reelection campaign, as it is that block of voters that influences election outcomes.
“Over the course of his presidency, Biden’s job ratings have fallen the most among independents, among whom 35% currently approve, compared with ratings in the high 50s to low 60s in his initial months as president,” said the polling note.
Well, to be fair, he’s been terrible. But this drop is particularly astounding given how hard the press has worked, and is still working, to prop him up.