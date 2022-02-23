February 23, 2022

ANN ALTHOUSE TAKES CHRIS CILIZZA TO THE WOODSHED OVER HIS RESPONSE TO OBAMA’S “THE 1980S CALLED” REMARK:

Obama’s joke — “the 1980s are now calling…” — overshadowed Romney’s statement, which was: “Russia is not a friendly character on the world stage. And for this President to be looking for greater flexibility, where he doesn’t have to answer to the American people in his relations with Russia, is very, very troubling, very alarming.”

Now, Cillizza says: “What looked like a major flub during the 2012 campaign — and was used as a political cudgel by Obama — now looks very, very different. It should serve as a reminder that history is not written in the moment — and that what something looks like in that moment is not a guarantee of what it will always look like.”

How about telling us what you actually said at the time? Because you, Chris Cillizza, were part of the “political cudgel” that — passive voice — “was used.” You had the ability at the time to be more than semi-conscious, and as a writer at The Washington Post, you had a responsibility to do more than cheer-lead for Obama, something more than glance “in the moment” and say “what something looks like.”

It was time at the time to say who was right and wrong! And here’s what you said at the time:

Oh, the superciliousness of “methinks”! It looks so awful now — that supercillizziousness…