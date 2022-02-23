February 23, 2022

WHO YOU GONNA BELIEVE?

John Stuart Mill in On Liberty, 1859: “Complete liberty of contradicting and disproving our opinion, is the very condition which justifies us in assuming its truth for purposes of action; and on no other terms can a being with human faculties have any rational assurance of being right.”

The FBI, on Twitter, 2022:

For those who might say “oh, this is only about foreigners,” that doesn’t matter — if the “foreigners” are right about the electoral system being compromised, they’re doing us a favor by telling us so, even if it’s for their own selfish reasons.