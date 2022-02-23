February 23, 2022

THE FUNNY THING HERE IS NOT FINDING OUT THAT THINGS DIDN’T HAPPEN AS WE THOUGHT: The smallpox pandemic response was eerily similar to COVID.

No, the hilarious thing is that this writer, debunking one lie buys into the other, that the industrial revolution sent the dispossessed to the cities to be “economic slaves.” In our own time, we’ve found that countries industrializing have trouble keeping the poor from working in industry versus agriculture. And worse, if you read books written at the time you find people in rural areas complaining they can’t find servants, no matter what they pay.

Yeah the conditions of the urban poor were terrible compared to ours. But apparently not compared to the rural poor. Assuming that was idyllic because you love gardening is a stupid mistake.