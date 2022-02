EVERY SOROS PROSECUTOR SHOULD BE REMOVED FROM OFFICE. AT THE VERY LEAST. LA County prosecutors overwhelmingly vote to support recall of George Gascon. “There are 672 members of LAADDA so 83 percent participation works out to 560 who chose to vote and of those just shy of 98% support the recall. The prosecutor in the Robert Durst case told NBC the vote was a testament to Gascon’s ‘deplorable and unethical leadership.'”

Yeah, that sounds about right.