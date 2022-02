EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: “In a hypothetical 2024 match up, former President Donald Trump is at 48% and President Biden is at 44%.”

Plus: “Hispanic voters are most critical of Biden’s job performance: only 35% approve while 56% disapprove. White voters are more favorable of Biden’s job performance: 41% approve and 51% disapprove. Black voters are the most favorable of Biden’s job performance: 66% approve while 28% disapprove.”