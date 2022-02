BIDENFLATION MAY PLAY A ROLE: A Loaded Bronco Raptor Costs $82,550. “These numbers are eye-watering but sadly unsurprising at this point. The push for ever-more-capable and bigger trucks has lead us to this moment, where $60,000, $70,000, and $80,000 off-road trucks are the rule not the exception. Even more modest offerings, like the Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro, are in such high demand that people are paying nearly this much when you factor in dealer markups.”