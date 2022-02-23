RETURN TO NORMALCY AND DECENCY: ‘Weed Slut 420’ Dishes Dirt on Hunter Biden to Grand Jury.

Hunter Biden’s ex-girlfriend, who uses the online handle “weed slut 420,” told a grand jury investigating Biden that the president’s son dumped her after she told him to quit drugs, the New York Post reported.

Zoe Kestan, 28, on Feb. 15 told the jury that she and Biden, 52, shacked up at ritzy hotels in Manhattan and Hollywood. One of the hotels, Los Angeles’s Chateau Marmont, is where Biden “learned how to cook crack,” according to his 2021 memoir, Beautiful Things.

Kestan said Biden told her to withdraw “thousands of dollars at a time,” although she had no idea how he had obtained the money.

Biden revealed in December that federal prosecutors in Delaware were “investigating [his] tax affairs.” Those tax affairs include Biden’s shadowy business dealings in China and Ukraine.

Kestan was not the first of Biden’s ex-lovers to have testified. The Daily Mail reported that former Washington, D.C., stripper Lunden Roberts, a.k.a. “Dallas,” also took the stand last week. Biden and Roberts have one child, a three-year-old daughter, whom Biden refused to acknowledge until a DNA test determined his paternity.

As of December, President Joe Biden still refused to acknowledge the daughter as his seventh grandchild.